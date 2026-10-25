The Invisible Climate Crisis: How Coastal Disasters Are Destroying Lives Beyond Economic Losses

Climate-related disasters are causing far greater damage to people's lives than traditional economic assessments reveal, according to a new study by researchers from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian National University (ANU). Published in October 2026 as ADB Economics Working Paper No. 865, Well-Being Losses from Coastal Hazards, the research by Sonia Akter and Madhavi Pundit examines how cyclones, coastal flooding, rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion affect communities across Asia and the Pacific. The study warns that governments often focus on destroyed buildings, damaged roads and financial losses while overlooking serious consequences for health, food security, employment, safety and social well-being.

The findings are particularly important for Asia and the Pacific, where approximately 1 billion people live within 10 kilometres of the coastline, accounting for around 40% of the world's coastal population. An estimated 44.1 million people live less than one metre above mean sea level, exposing them to flooding, storm surges and coastal erosion. Poorer communities face greater challenges because they often lack savings, insurance and access to essential services, making recovery difficult even when their financial losses appear relatively small.

The Hidden Human Cost of Coastal Disasters

The researchers identify nine major areas of well-being affected by coastal hazards, including food security, water and sanitation, employment, unpaid household work, displacement, physical and mental health, safety, cultural identity and environmental resources. These problems are closely connected, meaning a single disaster can create multiple difficulties for the same household.

Food insecurity is among the most serious consequences. Cyclones and saltwater intrusion destroy crops, disrupt fishing activities and interrupt food supplies. Families experiencing income losses may skip meals, reduce food portions or consume less nutritious food. Children and pregnant women face particularly serious health risks when food shortages continue for extended periods.

Access to safe drinking water also becomes difficult when floods contaminate wells and damage sanitation systems. Research from coastal Bangladesh links saline drinking water with high blood pressure and pregnancy-related complications. Meanwhile, damaged healthcare facilities and interrupted medical services increase the risk of untreated illnesses.

The study highlights how disasters affect people differently. Men working in fishing, agriculture and daily wage employment frequently experience income losses, while women face increased responsibilities for collecting water, gathering fuel and managing household needs. These unpaid activities reduce opportunities for education, employment and rest but rarely appear in official disaster statistics.

Cyclone Remal Reveals Unequal Burdens on Women and Men

To understand these hidden losses, researchers examined the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which struck near the Bangladesh–India border in May 2024. The assessment covered 37 coastal villages, including 19 significantly affected villages and 18 comparison villages that experienced relatively limited damage.

Researchers conducted 2,031 face-to-face interviews approximately one week after the cyclone. Women accounted for 60% of respondents, allowing the study to examine differences in disaster experiences between men and women.

The findings revealed widespread disruption to essential aspects of daily life. Women experienced greater difficulties accessing healthcare and spent additional time collecting water and fuel because infrastructure and basic services had been disrupted.

Men reported greater employment and income losses, particularly in fishing, transportation and daily wage activities. Sanitation difficulties were also reported more frequently by men, demonstrating that disaster impacts depend on local conditions and social responsibilities.

Women with lower educational attainment experienced greater food insecurity than men with similar educational backgrounds. Reports of gender-based violence also emerged in areas experiencing greater physical damage, although the assessment did not directly question individuals about personal experiences of violence because of privacy and safety concerns.

These findings demonstrate why household-level economic data alone cannot explain how disasters affect different population groups.

A New Framework to Measure Losses Beyond Money

To address these gaps, the researchers propose the Coastal Well-Being Loss Measurement Framework, designed to help governments measure the wider human consequences of climate-related disasters.

The framework recommends short, standardized surveys lasting approximately 10–15 minutes. These surveys would collect information about food consumption, drinking water, healthcare access, employment, unpaid work, displacement, safety and environmental conditions.

Unlike conventional assessments that often rely on information from household heads, the proposed approach emphasizes collecting data directly from individuals and separating results by sex, age and other relevant characteristics.

The researchers also recommend establishing baseline information in vulnerable coastal communities before disasters occur. Comparing conditions before and after an event would help authorities identify immediate needs, monitor recovery and understand longer-term vulnerabilities.

The framework is intended to work alongside existing government systems rather than replace them, making it potentially useful for countries with limited financial and administrative resources.

Why Governments Must Rethink Disaster Recovery

The study identifies major institutional challenges in adopting broader disaster assessments. Workshops involving 56 government officials from five coastal districts in Bangladesh revealed shortages of trained personnel, weak coordination between departments and reporting systems focused mainly on physical damage.

Existing procedures generally record destroyed houses, damaged crops, livestock losses and infrastructure damage but provide limited information about individual well-being.

The researchers recommend adding selected well-being indicators to existing assessment forms, improving coordination between government departments and strengthening local data collection capacity.

For policymakers, such information could improve the targeting of food assistance, healthcare, livelihood support and social protection. International development partners could use the evidence to design more inclusive climate adaptation programmes and inform loss-and-damage financing decisions.

The study concludes that rebuilding roads, homes and markets is only one part of disaster recovery. Governments must also address the lasting effects on health, livelihoods, dignity, cultural identity and community relationships. Measuring these often-overlooked losses could help ensure that climate resilience policies protect the people most vulnerable to future disasters.