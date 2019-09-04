International Development News
3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:23 IST
A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, a MeT official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, an official in the district administration said.

People rushed out of their houses in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said. The quake hit the region around 3.30 pm, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at depth of 16 km, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
