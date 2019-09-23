International Development News
UN chief announces creation of constitutional committee on Syria

PTI United Nations
Updated: 23-09-2019 20:02 IST
United Nations (United States), Sep 23 (AFP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives.

"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organized and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution," to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters. (AFP) IND

