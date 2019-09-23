UN chief announces creation of constitutional committee on Syria

United Nations (United States), Sep 23 (AFP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of a constitutional committee on Syria that will include government and opposition representatives.

"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organized and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution," to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)