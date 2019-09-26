Watch: Earthquake hits Istanbul in western Turkey

A moderate earthquake has hit western Turkey on Thursday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 5.8 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 64 km west of Istanbul at a depth of 12 km.

The tremors were felt significantly sending residents out of buildings and on to the streets.

This was the 6th felt earthquake in Western Turkey in the last 52 hours.

The earthquake was followed by a number of aftershocks ranging from 3 to 4 on the Ritcher scale.

Witnesses felt buildings shake in the city during the quake and said some offices and schools were temporarily evacuated.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu wrote on his Twitter account that there were no immediate reports of damage or people hurt.

People can be seen standing outside the buildings in an unverified video posted by a Twitter user.

In 1999 a quake measuring 7.6 struck the city of Izmit, 90 km southeast of Istanbul, killing more than 17,000 people.