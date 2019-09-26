International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Watch: Earthquake hits Istanbul in western Turkey

Devdiscourse News Desk Istanbul
Updated: 26-09-2019 17:18 IST
Watch: Earthquake hits Istanbul in western Turkey

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A moderate earthquake has hit western Turkey on Thursday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 5.8 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 64 km west of Istanbul at a depth of 12 km.

The tremors were felt significantly sending residents out of buildings and on to the streets.

This was the 6th felt earthquake in Western Turkey in the last 52 hours.

The earthquake was followed by a number of aftershocks ranging from 3 to 4 on the Ritcher scale.

Witnesses felt buildings shake in the city during the quake and said some offices and schools were temporarily evacuated.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu wrote on his Twitter account that there were no immediate reports of damage or people hurt.

People can be seen standing outside the buildings in an unverified video posted by a Twitter user.

In 1999 a quake measuring 7.6 struck the city of Izmit, 90 km southeast of Istanbul, killing more than 17,000 people.

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019