Earthquake hits Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan

Devdiscourse News Desk Kabul
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:36 IST
An earthquake has hit the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 5.4 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 104 km east of Taloqan at a depth of 190 km.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
