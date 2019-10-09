Earthquake hits Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan

An earthquake has hit the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The magnitude of the quake measured 5.4 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 104 km east of Taloqan at a depth of 190 km.
Felt #earthquake (#زلزله) M5.4 strikes 104 km E of #Taloqan (#Afghanistan) 14 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/bOUWWHod3u pic.twitter.com/N76SjLuHEa— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 9, 2019
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.