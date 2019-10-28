International Development News
Japan, South Korea to study fund to ease wartime forced labour issue-Kyodo

Japan, South Korea to study fund to ease wartime forced labour issue-Kyodo
The South Korean and Japanese governments are studying plans for a joint economic program involving companies from both countries which aims to ease strains over the issue of forced Korean labor in World War Two, Kyodo news reported on Monday. However, the Japanese government will not provide any money to the program, in line with its position that claims over forced labor were settled in a 1965 treaty, Kyodo said, citing unnamed sources.

South Korea and Japan have a bitter history that includes the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean peninsula, the forced mobilization of labor at Japanese companies and the use of "comfort women" - Japan's euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean - forced to work in military brothels. South Korea in June proposed a joint fund with Japan to compensate South Koreans forced to work by Japanese companies during the war, but Japan rejected the idea out of hand at that time.

The new program would be set up to help drive economic development between the two nations but it would not involve any compensation for South Koreans, Kyodo said. Officials at Japanese and South Korea governments were not available for comment.

