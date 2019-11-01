International Development News
Iran's Zarif calls on U.S. to return to 2015 nuclear deal - tweet

  • Reuters
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:20 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:10 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States should return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday, saying the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran showed the failure of Washington's policy. "Rather than dig itself deeper, the US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal)," Zarif tweeted.

The United States, who exited the pact last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran, on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Iranian construction sector and trade in four materials used in its military or nuclear programs. "Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of "maximum pressure". The US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying" Zarif tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

