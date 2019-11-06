Iran starts injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at Fordow -TV

Iran has started to inject uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Wednesday, as part of Tehran's fourth step to scale back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

"With the presence of inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran started injecting (uranium) gas into centrifuges in Fordow," TV reported.

Also Read: Judo-Iran hit with indefinite ban for pressuring fighter not to face Israeli

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)