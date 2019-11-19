International Development News
Development News Edition

Media visibility of climate challenges goal of COPEAM, EIB in Mediterranean

In the past seven years, the EU provided more than EUR 400 million euros in support of Water, Green Energy, and Solid Waste Management sectors, positioning the EU as a key partner for Jordan in fighting climate change.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:13 IST
Media visibility of climate challenges goal of COPEAM, EIB in Mediterranean
A visit to environmentally-relevant sites in Jordan will also be organized, giving the participants the chance to analyze some case studies on the field. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A greater media visibility of the challenges related to climate change, particularly in the Mediterranean area is the goal of COPEAM (Permanent Conference of the Mediterranean Audiovisual Operators) and the European Investment Bank (EIB), which have launched today in Amman (Jordan) an international workshop for radio and TV journalists on "Climate Challenges and Sustainable Development in the Mediterranean Region".

The workshop, taking place at the Jordan Media Institute, was launched by H.E. Maria Hadjitheodosiou, Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan, who underlined that the European Union "is responding to climate change through ambitious policies within Europe and close cooperation with partners such as Jordan, within the EU Neighbourhood region. These efforts would not have been achieved without a strong role for Media, as the EU believes that advocacy and public awareness building through different Media routes are instrumental in developing a broad understanding of Climate Change consequences and enhancing collective actions to overcome their impact."

In the past seven years, the EU provided more than EUR 400 million euros in support of Water, Green Energy, and Solid Waste Management sectors, positioning the EU as a key partner for Jordan in fighting climate change.

During a three day period, major experts from the scientific and the information fields will enhance the skills and the knowledge of 20 journalists, coming from 14 radio and TV broadcasters of the Balkans, the South-Mediterranean and the Middle East, with a special focus on the United Nations' international framework in view of the next COP25 in Madrid. A visit to environmentally-relevant sites in Jordan will also be organized, giving the participants the chance to analyze some case studies on the field.

"Jordan lies in a climate-sensitive area that suffers from a net reduction in rainfall. A good example to tackle this is the Wadi Al Arab water project. The European Union has financed this climate adaptation project to improve the resilience of communities in the northern governorates to extreme droughts and to overexploitation of the current fragile local groundwater sources. It will withdraw water in the Jordan Valley, treat it and pump it via the Wadi al Arab to supply the governorates of Irbid, Ajloun, and Jerash." Said Sander Van Kooten EIB's representative in Jordan.

To this regard, COPEAM Secretary-General Claudio Cappon has expressed the wish that "such partnership with the EIB - launched in 2015 - can improve the journalists' reporting skills about these extremely relevant issues, and contribute to raising the general public's awareness about the environment and climate change in the region".

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart invests in EasyRewardz

Customer engagement and rewards platform EasyRewardz on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed sum in series B funding from Walmart-owned Flipkart. The fund infusion will help EasyRewardz to drive new product development and accelerate g...

RIL achieves another feat, first firm to hit Rs 9.5 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday achieved another milestone becoming the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore, helped by a rally in its stock price. At close of trade, shares of the company climbed 3.52 per...

Divided oppn no challenge to us in J'khand polls: BJP leader

Opposition parties in Jharkhand are a divided lot, busy fighting among themselves than posing any challenge to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, a senior saffron party leader said. He also exuded confidence that the BJP will comforta...

Man declared as foreigner dies in Assam

A person who had been declared as a foreigner in Assam died at a hospital here, jail authorities said on Tuesday. The man, identified as Nikhil Barman, was an inmate of a detention camp inside Goalpara district jail from November 29, 2016 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019