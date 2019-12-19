Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ must go further and faster to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

The decrease in projected emissions can be attributed to the One Billion Trees policy, more sustainable farm management practices, and reduced energy use combined with less carbon-intensive fuels. 

NZ must go further and faster to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
“I want to make sure that future generations can look back and see clearly that reports like this had an impact on what we did next,” James Shaw said. Image Credit: Flickr

New Zealand is making progress to drive down its greenhouse gas emissions but must go further and faster. That was the verdict of Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw as he welcomed the release of New Zealand's Fourth Biennial Report today.

"Our children and grandchildren will look back on reports like this and rightly tell us that we knew exactly what needed to be done to help solve climate change. What we must think about, then, is how we can do things differently; how we create clean, safe and healthy communities for ourselves, our loved ones and future generations," James Shaw said.

Projections of New Zealand's net emissions in 2030 are shown by the report to be nearly 10 percent lower than previous projections in the Third Biennial Report. Welcome though that is if we are to meet our 2050 zero-carbon target much more needs to be done.

"For the first time, we can see how the action this government has taken will affect the type of planet we pass on to our children. I am pleased to see that our greenhouse gas emissions are projected to be much lower than what they would have been had we not acted. Clearly, we are on the right track, but there is still more we need to do," James Shaw said.

The decrease in projected emissions can be attributed to the One Billion Trees policy, more sustainable farm management practices, and reduced energy use combined with less carbon-intensive fuels.

"One way to think about this report is as a useful summary of exactly where we are starting from now that our Zero Carbon Act has passed through Parliament. That historic piece of legislation provides a framework for us all to work within to meet the target of net-zero emissions by 2050. Now we know that we need to go further and faster to make that happen.

"Our 2050 greenhouse gas emissions goal will not be achieved a single piece of legislation alone. It will happen when the government, businesses and local communities around the country take action together. Actions that can add up to a more stable climate for all of us.

"In Government, we have achieved a 10 percent reduction in our projected emissions in just two years, so imagine what's possible if we continue to take the action our children are demanding of us.

"I want to make sure that future generations can look back and see clearly that reports like this had an impact on what we did next," James Shaw said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US House impeaches Trump for abuse of power, obstructing Congress

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress. The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes.The...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 14-U.S. House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a d...

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.For the first time the number of tobacco us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019