Australian’s wait for a good rainfall to get relief from bushfires

As the new fire spots are emerging in the forests of South Australia, the authorities have indicated that only a good rainfall could provide a permanent relief from the raging bushfires. The bushfires in the forests of Australia have so far gutted down 2,162 homes in this season out of which 1, 246 homes were lost since January 1, 2020. Besides, at least 28 persons and over 500 million animals were burnt to death.

"If this rainfall forecast comes to fruition then this will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) in a tweet on a weather forecast issued by the Bureau of Meteorology which had predicted rainfall in the area. The weathermen have predicted up to 25 mm rain on Monday and showers with thunderstorms on Thursday. Although the rain is expected to minimize the intensity of bushfires by bringing down the temperature, complete relief will require a good rain, informed Anthony Bradstreet to media persons.

"There are 105 bush and grass fires burning across NSW, with 38 not yet contained. All fires are currently at the Advice alert level, with no immediate threat to properties. More than 2,250 personnel continue to work to make sure that remains the way overnight," tweeted NSW RFS (@NSW_RFS) on Monday. After the fires of the season were first reported on October 26, 2019; about 512,000 hectares of land have been destroyed in Australia. The authorities are still assessing the damage to property.

The bushfires in Australia could not be fully controlled despite the fire fighters of USA and some other countries joined the volunteering to combat the fires. Authorities have blamed drought and high temperature for uncontrolled fires in the Southern forests.

