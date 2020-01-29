Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chilean scientists scramble to save last of desert frogs from extinction

When Chilean scientists last year discovered 14 Loa water frogs struggling to survive in a nearly dry river bed in the country's northern desert, the clock began ticking. They believed these to be among the last of the species. Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China

A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of China, in a breakthrough that could help combat the global spread of the illness. The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne said they would share the sample, which was grown from an infected patient, with the World Health Organization and laboratories around the world.

