Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chilean scientists scramble to save last of desert frogs from extinction
When Chilean scientists last year discovered 14 Loa water frogs struggling to survive in a nearly dry river bed in the country's northern desert, the clock began ticking. They believed these to be among the last of the species. Australia scientists claim first re-creation of coronavirus outside China
A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of China, in a breakthrough that could help combat the global spread of the illness. The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne said they would share the sample, which was grown from an infected patient, with the World Health Organization and laboratories around the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chilean
- China
- Australia
- Melbourne
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing
USTR Lighthizer says nearly done with translation of China trade deal
BRIEF-China To Buy More U.S. Energy, Manufactured Goods In Trade Deal - Politico
U.S., Japan, EU to meet on China ahead of Wednesday trade deal signing -USTR
UPDATE 3-U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing