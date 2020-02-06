Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASA astronaut Christina Koch returning to Earth after record space station mission 

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 08:05 IST
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returning to Earth after record space station mission 
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday after a record stay aboard the International Space Station, capping a busy mission that could yield key insights into deep-space travel.

Koch, 41, was scheduled to climb into a Russian Soyuz capsule docked at the station with two other returning crew members and depart at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday (0230 GMT on Thursday) after logging 328 days on the orbiting laboratory. If all goes according to plan, the capsule will parachute to a safe landing on the desert steppe of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 4:12 a.m EST the next morning (0912 GMT on Thursday), carrying Koch, European astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Koch's mission broke the record for the longest continuous stay in space by a woman, previously held by NASA's Peggy Whitson. She also achieved a gender milestone in a relatively routine spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir last October that marked the first time two women stepped out of the space station at the same time.

NASA's first attempt for an all-female spacewalk in March 2019 was called off because one of the astronauts' medium-sized spacesuits was not properly configured in advance, igniting a gender-equity debate within the space community. Astronauts on the space station, whose 20th anniversary in low-Earth orbit comes later this year, have tallied 227 maintenance spacewalks, nearly two dozen of which included women astronauts, according to NASA. Koch and Meir conducted two more spacewalks together in January.

NASA said Koch's lengthy mission will provide researchers with much-needed data on how the weightlessness of gravity and space radiation affects the female body on long-duration spaceflights. That science, to be studied in the coming months, could prove useful for the U.S. space agency's aim of building a permanent space station on the moon's surface within the next decade.

U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly's 340 days in orbit starting in 2015 demonstrated that long-term spaceflight causes human health effects such as thickening of the carotid artery and retina, changes in gene expression and slight cognitive impairments for men. Launched into orbit last March, Koch's mission was extended in April from its original span of six months to nearly a year after she was already aboard the station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races

Los Angeles, Feb 6 AFP A retail version of Nikes Zoom Alphafly NEXT footwear was unveiled by the shoemaker, only days after new World Athletics rules-tightening on prototype shoes. The Air Zoom Viperfly is aimed for the 100-meter sprint cro...

Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

Charlie McAvoy scored at 119 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Bostons fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power pl...

Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-mins late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in FA Cup fourth-round replay. Mourinhos side were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the firs...

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Milan, Feb 6 AFP Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020