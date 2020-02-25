Waste production to reach 170mn metric tonnes by 2030: Aashish Maheshwari, Evonik

Aashish Maheshwari opined that India has a massive potential of waste to convert into wealth. He said that the countries, in general, are producing around 65 million metric tonnes of wastes annually and with rapid urbanization, it is likely to reach around 170 million metric tonnes by 2030.

Aashish Maheshwari said that the key to efficient waste management lies in its segregation (segregation of the waste at its source) and to ensure that waste should be recycled in a proper systematic way. "Indus Exposium is organizing the second edition of waste management summit. The organization is playing a vital role in inviting all the waste management industry experts, policymakers, consultants, technology providers and various associated consultants," he cited.

"The organizer is involving the policymakers who are playing vital roles in deciding the biofuel policy. In addition to that, there are technology providers, consultants, engineers, scientists etc. who play important roles in deciding the waste management strategies," Maheshwari said.

While asked on Evonik, Maheshwari said that his brand sees corporate sustainability and long-term businesses as two sides of same coin. "Sustainability is the central element in our claim and power to create. In Evonik, we are providing innovative solutions that help to make our lives more sustainable, comfortable and healthy. High-performance materials are playing important roles for the purpose of environment protection and energy-saving," he added.

He further elucidated on Evonik's expansion saying, "In case of biofuel policy, from waste to fuel is our motto under which Evonik is promoting our Sepuran brand. Sepuran stands for the customized hollow fibre which is used for the gas separation. Our aim is to turn organic waste into green energy like biofuel simply, efficiently and sustainability. Sepuran provides green technology which is environment-friendly."

