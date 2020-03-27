Left Menu
Greta Thunberg: EPA using COVID-19 to create loopholes for destroying environment

Greta Thunberg said Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is using the global COVID-19 pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teen climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is using the global COVID-19 pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment.

Citing a report by 'The Hills', the Swedish activist tweeted: "The EPA uses this global pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment. This is a schoolbook example for what we need to start looking out for."

To recall, the EPA on Thursday announced that it is temporarily suspending enforcement of environmental laws during the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the agency said that the temporary policy does not provide leniency for intentional criminal violations of law and does not apply to activities that are carried out under Superfund and RCRA Corrective Action enforcement instruments.

"EPA is committed to protecting human health and the environment, but recognizes challenges resulting from efforts to protect workers and the public from COVID-19 may directly impact the ability of regulated facilities to meet all federal regulatory requirements," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

"This temporary policy is designed to provide enforcement discretion under the current, extraordinary conditions while ensuring facility operations continue to protect human health and the environment."

