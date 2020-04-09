Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:31 IST
Athletics-Suspension of Olympic qualification gets cool reception

The decision by the governing body of athletics to suspend Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak has received a cool reception from some Tokyo hopefuls. World Athletics announced on Tuesday that qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, which will now take place in July and August next year, would restart on Dec. 1, subject to the global situation returning to normal.

"Pretty disappointed about this decision," former Olympic steeplechase silver medallist Evan Jager posted on Twitter. "Even if COVID-19 clears up in some countries and it's safe to compete, (it) takes away a major motivation to run fast this year.

"I understand freezing the world rankings but I feel achieving the Olympic Standard should still be on the table." Measures to control the coronavirus have forced many athletes into self-isolation, while most major meets and marathons in the first half of the year have been postponed.

Athletes need to reach certain qualifying marks to be available for selection for the Olympics by their national federations. The qualifying period started in 2019 and, after the suspension, will continue until the end of May for the marathon and 50 kilometre race walk, and June next year for all other events.

Jamaican middle-distance runner Aisha Praught-Leer thought the decision was premature and would affect the ability of athletes to earn sponsorship by achieving Olympic qualifying times (QT's). "Running for QT's was the last modicum of hope many could cling to in 2020," she posted on Twitter.

"Most don't make money. Most are doing everything they can to have a shot. Why make a blanket statement when we don't know what the future holds and remove the only lasting power an athlete has in 2020?" Christian Taylor, twice Olympic triple jump champion, welcomed the fact that the Athletes Commission of World Athletics had been consulted over the decision but thought wider opinion should have been solicited.

"I am very disappointed that the larger athletics body was not spoken to when making this decision," the American posted on Twitter. "We need greater dialogue. We need transparency. We need follow through."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SoulAce extends its tech platform to NGOs for free to track COVID relief measures

Mumbai Maharashtra India April 9 ANIBusinessWire India Today, many NGO workers like Shyamrao are providing relief materials to countless people at a huge personal risk to their life and health. Numerous business groups have come forward wit...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis

This year was meant to mark a turning point for Greek and Italian banks as they finally laid the ghosts of the financial crisis to rest. Then the coronavirus struck.Greek banks had been lining up buyers for billions of euros of bad debt to ...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims seen hovering near record highs

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks likely totaled a staggering 15 million as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt, which would cement views t...

Sub-Saharan Africa to fall into recession in 2020, says World Bank

The rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to push sub-Saharan Africa into recession in 2020 for the first time in 25 years, the World Bank said in a new forecast on Thursday.The banks Africas Pulse report said the regions econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020