Burrow, Young among 58 virtual draft participants

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:41 IST
Burrow, Young among 58 virtual draft participants

No Las Vegas, no stage and only a virtual embrace with commissioner Roger Goodell. It's the reality of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will include 58 "virtual" participants during the course of the three-day event, April 23-25.

Presumed No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback who also won the Heisman Trophy, is among the prospects who have agreed to participate in the virtual draft. It is replacing the planned glitzy event in Las Vegas called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, players likely to be drafted in the top 40 or top 50 are under consideration for invitations to the festivities at the site of the draft, complete with a pre-draft red carpet show and a chance to walk on the stage when Goodell calls their name.

Instead, EA Sports is creating virtual stage moments for several players, some of whom will also be available for video conference interviews with the ESPN and NFL Network crews during the broadcast. The NFL is releasing a complete list of invitees on Thursday night.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are confirmed participants. Young and Hurts were 2019 Heisman Trophy finalists.

