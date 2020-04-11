Former NHL player, coach Webster dies

Tom Webster, a former NHL player, coach and longtime scout, died Friday at the age of 71, the league announced. A cause of death was not announced for Webster.

Webster, a forward, recorded 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 102 career games with the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and California Golden Seals. He then jumped to the upstart World Hockey Association for its inaugural season in 1972. Webster collected 53 goals and 50 assists during the first of his six seasons with the New England Whalers, helping the WHA club win the Avco Cup. In total, Webster had 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 career games with the Whalers before playing one final NHL contest with the Red Wings in the 1979-80 season.

Webster then turned his attention to coaching, including a stint with the Adirondack Red Wings in which he guided the American Hockey League club to the Calder Cup. Webster also served as the interim coach for the New York Rangers in 1986-87 and Los Angeles Kings from 1989-92. He owned a 120-103-35 record during his NHL coaching career.

Webster then served as a scout with the Calgary Flames. "(Webster) was one of the best hockey men that our game has ever seen and I am honored to have known him," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. "But more importantly, (he) was even a better man. The intensity and energy that he exhibited for our game were matched by his compassion for all those he encountered in everyday life. He taught all of us so much. We honor him by living our lives with the same qualities that he brought to hockey and life every day. Our sincere condolences go out to his family."

