COVID-19: African Champions League semi-finals postponed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday postponed the upcoming two-legged semi-finals of the African Champions League due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:39 IST
CAF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Sunday postponed the upcoming two-legged semi-finals of the African Champions League due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of growing concerns and evolving nature on COVID-19 amidst lockdown in most countries, the CAF Emergency Committee has decided to postpone the following matches until further notice," read a statement.

Both legs were originally scheduled for May 1-3 and May 8-10. In semi-final showdowns between Moroccan and Egyptian clubs, Raja Casablanca are due to meet Zamalek while Wydad Casablanca will face record eight-time winners Al Ahly. Also postponed were the African Confederation Cup semi-finals, to be played at the same time. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers which were scheduled for May 1-3 and May 15-17 was also postponed.

"Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the World Health Organization on the impact of the virus on the continent," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

