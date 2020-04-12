Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Will miss our conversations': Lewis Hamilton condoles demise of Stirling Moss

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday condoled the demise of Sir Stirling Moss and said he will forever miss the conversations he had with the legend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:41 IST
'Will miss our conversations': Lewis Hamilton condoles demise of Stirling Moss
Lewis Hamilton with Sir Stirling Moss (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday condoled the demise of Sir Stirling Moss and said he will forever miss the conversations he had with the legend. Sir Stirling Moss passed away at the age of 90 earlier today.

"Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace," Hamilton tweeted. Often referred to as the greatest driver never to win the world championship, Moss contested 66 Grands Prix from 1951 to 1961, driving for the likes of Vanwall, Maserati, and Mercedes, where he famously formed a contented and ruthlessly effective partnership with lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio.

In his 10-year-long stint at the tracks, Moss took 16 wins, some of which rank among the truly iconic drives in the sport's history - his 1961 victories in Monaco and Germany in particular often held up as all-time classics. Moss won the 1955 Mille Miglia on public roads for Mercedes at an average speed of close to 100mph, while he also competed in rallies and land-speed attempts.

Following an enforced retirement from racing (barring a brief comeback in saloon cars in the 1980s) after a major crash at Goodwood in 1962, Moss maintained a presence in Formula 1 as both a sports correspondent and an interested observer, before retiring from public life in January of 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

RP Singh picks Kaif, Raina, Bhuvneshwar in his all-time UP XI

Former Indian pacer RP Singh on Sunday picked his all-time Uttar Pradesh XI and included the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, and Mohammad Kaif. The veteran of 58 ODIs opted Vijay Chopra wk and Shashi Kant Khandakar as the opening...

Farmers should be given relief from lockdown to harvest crop: UP CM

Farmers should be given relief from the lockdown to harvest crop, and the Uttar Pradesh government would encourage institutions and agencies to purchase food grains directly from the growers at minimum support price MSP or higher, Chief Min...

60-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Gujarat; death toll 24: Gujarat govt official.

60-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Gujarat death toll 24 Gujarat govt official....

In video message, UK's Johnson says medics saved his life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, saying things could have gone either way for him as he battled COVID-19. Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas Hospital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020