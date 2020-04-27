Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youngsters trying too hard on social media: Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said youngsters these day try too hard to become someone else on social media to gain popularity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:33 IST
Youngsters trying too hard on social media: Yuvraj Singh
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said youngsters these day try too hard to become someone else on social media to gain popularity. In an Instagram live session with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman said, "I feel they try too hard. They become what they are not when they are on social media."

"I have seen many players who are otherwise very decent but on social media, they become something else," added the 39-year old. The 26-year-old speedster agreed that youngsters seek validation on social media these days.

"I have seen youngsters want validation on social media. That people say they are good. People's opinions should not change the perception and it should not matter. You need to have confidence in yourself," said Bumrah. Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He managed to pick up six wickets in the series. However, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

Bumrah would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Danger of COVID-19 is far from over and hence constant vigilance is of paramount importance: PM to CMs.

Danger of COVID-19 is far from over and hence constant vigilance is of paramount importance PM to CMs....

Motor racing-Formula One maps out season from Austria to Abu Dhabi

Formula One plans to start its delayed 2020 season without spectators in Austria in July before ending in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas, chairman and CEO Chase Carey said on Monday.The first race at the Red Bull...

COVID-19: Imran Khan is stealing from the poor and giving to the rich

The Pakistani expatriate community residing in the United Kingdom has rejected Prime Minister Imran Khans appeal for funds to fight coronavirus infection, telling the world that the government is stealing from the poor by cutting their sala...

COVID-19: Odisha, Goa join Meghalaya in urging for lockdown extension

Odisha and Goa joined Meghalaya in the demand for COVID-19 lockdown extension beyond May 3. The demand was raised on Monday during a video conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing coronavirus situati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020