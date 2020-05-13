Left Menu
USA Gymnastics postpones 2020 national championships due to COVID-19

USA Gymnastic on Tuesday announced that it will not hold national championships and other premier tournaments in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

13-05-2020
USA Gymnastics logo. Image Credit: ANI

USA Gymnastic on Tuesday announced that it will not hold national championships and other premier tournaments in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The deferred events include GK US Classic, US Gymnastics Championships (for women's and men's artistic gymnastics), and USA Gymnastics Championships (for rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline and tumbling, and acrobatic gymnastics)," the national sport governing body said in a statement.

The GK US Classic, previously scheduled for May 23, 2020, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut will now take place at the same venue on May 22, 2021, while the US Gymnastics Championships, previously scheduled for June 4-7, 2020, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will also take place in the original venue from June 3-6, 2021. USA Gymnastics is in the process of rescheduling events leading up to the Olympic Games in 2021 and plans to announce new dates for Olympic trials, the 2021 National Congress and Tradeshow, and USA Gymnastics Championships in the coming weeks.

"In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events," said Li Li Leung, chief executive officer. The 2020 national congress and tradeshow will be held as a virtual event. (ANI)

