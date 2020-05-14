CB13 guides Warriors to NBA 2K sweep of 76ers

Charlie "CB13" Bostwick averaged 39 points as Warriors Gaming Squad rolled to a two-game sweep of 76ers GC on Wednesday in the NBA 2K League. In other Week 2 matches on Wednesday, Knicks Gaming topped last-place Heat Check Gaming 2-0 to win their season opener, Hawks Talon GC edged Grizz Gaming 2-1, and Mavs Gaming slipped past Lakers Gaming 2-1.

Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

CB13 poured in 41 points as the Warriors downed the 76ers 73-57 in the series opener. Malik "Slaughter" Leisinger added 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Warriors while Ethan "Radiant" White produced 27 points and seven assists for the 76ers. In the second game, CB13 scored 37 points in the Warriors' 74-43 blowout. The Warriors' Alex "Bsmoove" Reese put up 22 points, and Radiant again had 27 points.

Christopher "Duck" Charles notched 28 points and eight assists, leading the Knicks to a 66-56 win over the Heat in Game 1. The Heat's Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson matched Duck with 28 points. The Knicks powered to an 84-62 win in the second game behind 24 points from Malik "OriginalMalik" Hobson, 17 points and 13 assists from Duck, and 15 points and 17 rebounds from Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi. Juan "Hotshot" Gonzalez had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Heat.

The Hawks dumped the Grizz 75-57 in the decisive third game, with Michael "BP" Diaz-Cruz contributing a game-high 34 points plus a season-high six steals and five assists. Daniel "DDouble" Davis paced the Grizz with 16 points and 11 rebounds. In the opening game of the series, the Hawks won 74-63 thanks to a season-best 27 points from Mykel "KEL" Wilson. Zach "Vandi" Vandivier led the Grizz with 43 points.

Vandi's 31-point effort in the second game allowed the Grizz to level the series with a 60-54 victory. BP topped the Hawks with 17 points and seven assists in the defeat. "Our team showed their resilience in each of our games against Grizz Gaming," Hawks Talon GC head coach Wesley Acuff said in a team-issued statement. "In this series against KEL's former team, our team rallied behind his composure and leadership, and we are proud of everyone's contributions which helped us come away with a win."

The Mavs eked out a 67-66 win over the Lakers in the third game of their series when the Lakers' Antonio "Dweq" Valladares missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. The game was a scoring showdown between the Mavs' Artreyo "Dimez" Boyd, who had 42 points, and the Lakers' Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar, who finished with 46 points. The Lakers opened with an 80-47 rout of the Mavs thanks to 41 points and six assists from SAV. Dimez was the Mavs' high scorer with 16 points.

Dimez scored 28 points and Justin "Sherm" Sherman added 26 as the Mavs won the second game 72-67. SAV had 31 points for the Lakers, and Wady "Tactuk" Tactuk amassed 12 points and 14 boards. Four matches are scheduled for Thursday:

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. Hornets Venom GT --Bucks Gaming vs. Knicks Gaming

--Kings Guard Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai --Lakers Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

NBA 2K League standings T1. Raptors Uprising GC, 3-0

T1. Mavs Gaming, 3-0 T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

4. Hornets Venom GT, 2-0 T5. Knicks Gaming, 1-0

T5. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-0 T5. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

T5. Hawks Talon GC, 2-1 T9. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-1

T9. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-1 T9. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1 T9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T9. Jazz Gaming, 0-0 T9. NetsGC, 0-0

T9. Pistons GT, 0-0 T17. Bucks Gaming, 1-2

T17. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2 T17. Pacers Gaming, 1-2

20. Grizz Gaming, 0-2 T21. Lakers Gaming, 0-3

T21. 76ers GC, 0-3 23. Heat Check Gaming, 0-4

--Field Level Media