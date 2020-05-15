Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BMC asks MCA to hand over Wankhede Stadium premises

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:33 IST
COVID-19: BMC asks MCA to hand over Wankhede Stadium premises

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday directed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of Wankhede Stadium in the southern part of the metropolis to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak. In a letter, A Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" must be handed over "with immediate effect".

"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, stated. The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date.

It warned the MCA that refusal to cooperate could invite police action for disobedience to official order. An MCA apex council member said there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak.

A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning. The complex comprises the BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.

The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it. Earlier, the BMC acquired Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium and some other gymkhana premises to set up quarantine and isolation facilities.

Mumbai is the country's worst affected city with 17,512 COVID-19 cases, with 933 additions on Friday..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Ajay Bhalla directs states, UTs to facilitate movement of migrant workers by special trains, buses

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories UTs, directing them to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement ...

Fisheries, livestock sector has potential to increase farmer's income: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans announcements to boost farm sector, saying that fisheries and livestock sector has the potential to increase the income of farmers. Fisheries and livestock...

New York to join neighbor states in opening beaches for Memorial Day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the state would join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in reopening beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, aiming to prevent people from crossing state borders for a respite from the coronavir...

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh writes to Air India for bringing pilgrims from Delhi to Leh

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh has written to Air India requesting to arrange flights for bringing 315 pilgrims hailing from Ladakh to Leh from Delhi on May 17. These pilgrims will be repatriated from Iran by Mahan Air flight to Delhi on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020