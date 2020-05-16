Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yorkshire Cricket Club players, staff agree to take 20 per cent pay cut

The English County Cricket Club Yorkshire has announced that the club's employees have agreed for 20 per cent reductions in salary due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:21 IST
Yorkshire Cricket Club players, staff agree to take 20 per cent pay cut
Yorkshire CCC Logo (Image: Yorkshire CCC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The English County Cricket Club Yorkshire has announced that the club's employees have agreed for 20 per cent reductions in salary due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. These reductions, which will come into force from June 1, will affect staff across the Club and players, Yorkshire Cricket Board, Yorkshire Cricket Foundation and Pro Coach.

Moreover, for fair apportionment senior employees will undergo higher percentage cuts on their salary. "We do not take decisions such as these lightly, but now is the time to take drastic steps. The staff and players were consulted earlier this week and their reaction to the news has been fantastic," said Mark Arthur, the Yorkshire CCC Chief Executive in an official statement.

"Although these are unprecedented times, as a collective we are doing everything that we can to steer Yorkshire Cricket through these uncharted waters," he added. On 6th April, a large proportion of staff were placed on furlough leave to ease the financial burden placed on the Club.

However, with continued uncertainty over what form cricket will take this summer, further steps have been taken to ensure the Club's survival. Also, the Club had earlier cancelled the contract of three overseas players, including the contract of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, in April.

"We are in regular contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board who are working hard to find ways of staging cricket in a safe environment this summer," said Arthur. Currently, all cricket action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB had stated that no form of cricket will be played in the United Kingdom till July 1. However, the board is looking at playing a Test series against West Indies behind closed doors in the month of July. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO, no decision made

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organization, including one in which Washington would pay about 10 of its former level.In a posting on Twitter, Trump ...

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases top 50,000 - ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia topped 50,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said. A ministry official reported 2,840 new cases, taking the cumulative total to 51,980. That was up from an average of around 1,500 new cases ...

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74; 477 test positive,count rises to 10,585: TN govt.

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu, toll now 74 477 test positive,count rises to 10,585 TN govt....

India to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in defence ventures

India will ease restrictions on the level of foreign ownership in defence manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, in a move aimed at cutting down on imports.Under the plan, foreign investors would be able to own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020