Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers' LeBron eager to get back to basketball

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:07 IST
Lakers' LeBron eager to get back to basketball

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has said he's eager for the NBA season to resume, as long as the health of players and their families won't be endangered amid the COVID-19 pandemic. James, speaking on the "WRTS: After Party" programme on the Uninterrupted multi-media platform, said he hoped the NBA season resumes sooner rather than later.

"Definitely not giving up on the season," said James, whose Lakers led the Western Conference when the NBA suspended play on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus brought global sport to a virtual standstill, but as lockdowns aimed at preventing its spread have begun to ease, sport has begun to re-emerge.

Germany's Bundesliga became the first top European football league to resume after a two-month hiatus at the weekend. In North America the popular NASCAR stock car series resumed without spectators on Sunday and golf stuck a toe in the water with a made-for-TV charity event featuring Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

The NBA, along with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer are still formulating plans to return, while the NFL tries to stay on course for an on-schedule season opening in September. "Not only myself and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we want to play," James said. "There's a lot of players that I know personally that want to play. And obviously, we don't ever want to jeopardize the health of any of our players or any of the players' families and so on and so on.

"This is a pandemic that we have no idea -- we can't control it," James said. "We're going to listen to the people that's been following this pandemic, following the numbers, following the data." The Lakers own the second-best record in the league behind Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks and were already assured of a spot in the playoffs -- which were due to start in April. Among the uncertainties surrounding an NBA return is whether all of the remaining games of the regular season will be played and whether teams will play in their home arenas or at sites that will better allow the league to limit access for safety reasons.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told players last week that he expected the league to study outbreak and testing developments for another two to four weeks before making a decision about resuming competition. James has said he doesn't relish the idea of playing without fans in attendance, but he said Monday he just wants to be back on court.

"You know, I want to get back to playing," James said. "I love to play the game of basketball. I know how inspiring the game of basketball is. I know how inspiring sport is, itself. "As soon as possible, when we can get back out there, we'd love to bring the game of basketball back to our fans."

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Long-lasting global recession likely due to COVID-19, says World Economic Forum report

Risk managers expect a prolonged global recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the World Economic Forum showed on Tuesday. Two-thirds of the 347 respondents to the survey - carried out in response to the outbreak - p...

Powell, Mnuchin to face Senate grilling on U.S. coronavirus response

The U.S. governments handling of its massive economic response to the coronavirus pandemic will come under scrutiny on Tuesday as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Co...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Night at the museum Australian police arrest German student over break-inAustralian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed hi...

Tennis-ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

The International Tennis Federation ITF has said it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have been left in the lurch due to coronavirus-led lockdowns. The professional ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020