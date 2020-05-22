Left Menu
Odisha FC sign midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia for two years

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Hailing from Mizoram, Lalmuanpuia had represented I-League clubs Shillong Lajong and Minerva Punjab FC before playing for Kerala Blasters in the previous season of the ISL.

Lalmuanpuia, who has signed a two-year deal, said he is excited to play for Odisha FC. "They have a very good fan base and it will be great to play in front of a vocal crowd in Bhubaneswar. I would want to perform well and contribute to the team's success in the upcoming season," said Lalmuanpuia.

Club president Rohan Sharma said, "Samuel is a player I have had my eyes on for quite some time and I am happy that there was an opportunity to sign him. We hope we can maximize his skill set so he can reach the dizzying highs he had at Shillong Lajong." "He fits into what we are trying to build here at Odisha FC and hopefully can make an impact for the club."

