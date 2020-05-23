Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's spin bowling going downhill fast: Warne

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 17:30 IST
Australia's spin bowling going downhill fast: Warne
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The legendary Shane Warne believes Cricket Australia should force the states to pick a spinner in every first class game to improve the quality of spin bowling in the country which is currently "going downhill fast" due to the increase in drop-in wickets. "A spinner should play every single game, no matter what the conditions are like, so that particular spinners can learn how to bowl on day one or day four. At the moment, they (states) only pick them when the conditions suit," Warne was quoted as saying by 'The West Australian'.

"How are they going to learn if you don't allow them to play state cricket? There has to be a responsibility on the states to pick one specialist spinner in every game. And if they don't, well maybe Cricket Australia has to step in. Otherwise spin bowling will go downhill, and is going downhill fast." Warne, one of the greatest leg-spinners the game has produced, said there is a dearth of quality spinner who can fill in the shoes of Nathan Lyon and urged CA to ensure that states include a spinner in every Sheffield Shield game. "Nathan Lyon is one of the best spinners in the world, and we're so lucky to have a great spinner in Lyon. If something happened to him, we've got a spinner with very little first class experience that could be up against some of the best players in the world of spin," he said during the launch of Advanced Hair Studio's new website.

"We have some good spinners in Australia, but they're not getting the opportunities. Cricket Australia should maybe put some pressure on the states and say, 'You have to pick one specialist spinner in your team every time.'" The 50-year-old believes an increase in drop-in pitches is making the conditions almost similar, thus affecting the growth of a spinner. "Once upon a time, every state had completely different conditions. Now, there's a lot of drop-in pitches – Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth is now a drop-in pitch in the new stadium. We've got to be careful it's not too much the same," said the spin great.

"The states want to win so badly, that sometimes they leave out a spinner, rather than thinking long-term." Australia will hope to win their first Test series in the subcontinent in almost a decade when they tour India next April. Warne hoped Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Boyce, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar -- who he believes with be contenders for Lyon's subsidiary at Test level -- can play as much first-class cricket as possible before the India tour.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

After weeks of COVID-19 cases, Russian doctor craves quiet

As he strides down the sidewalk outside Moscows Filatov Hospital in blue jeans and garish crimson shoes, Dr Osman Osmanov shows no signs of the rigors hes just been through. But behind the veneer of calm is a yearning for relief from countl...

MP: COVID-19 woman gives birth to twin boys in Indore hospital

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient on Saturday gave birth to twin boys in a hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, the district worst-hit by the outbreak in the central state. It was a normal delivery though it was a month ahead of full term, Maha...

Facebook announces new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles

Facebook will be rolling out a new feature for India, allowing users to lock their profiles and limit strangers from getting access to their information and photos. This new feature has been roled out by Facebook to keep the platform safe, ...

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar; tally at 323

Seventeen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gautam Budhha Nagar district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases here to 323, said District Surveillance Officer.Five patients were discharged from GIMS Hospital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020