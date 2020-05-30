Royals vow no layoffs, furloughs; paying all-minor leaguers

All Kansas City Royals employees, including minor-league baseball players, are safe from job cuts and furloughs during the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN reported no employees would be asked to take a pay cut or be laid off as baseball works through the COVID-19 crisis.

Opening Day was scheduled for March 26, but spring training was shut down two weeks earlier due to the coronavirus. On Thursday, hundreds of minor-league players were released and more are expected to be let go as the minor league season approaches cancellation, according to ESPN.

The Royals are not releasing any players from their minor league system and plan to pay them their usual stipend during the hiatus. A number of teams have turned to layoffs and furloughs as Major League Baseball works toward getting back on the field.

While financial hurdles exist, MLB is hoping to have players back on the field for a delayed Opening Day by July 4.