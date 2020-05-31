Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan cricketers to resume training on 1st June

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that its 13 players will return to training on June 1, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:27 IST
Sri Lankan cricketers to resume training on 1st June
Sri Lankan team players training before the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo/SLC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday announced that its 13 players will return to training on June 1, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The selected squad of 13 members will undergo a 12-day 'Residential Training Camp' at the CCC, Colombo, whilst they will stay as a group in a hotel during the entirety of the camp, the SLC said in a statement.

The players taking part in the camp represents a general squad chosen from across all formats, and primarily consist of bowlers, as they need more time for 'conditioning' before going into active competition. SLC has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this exercise, and has formulated a set of procedures to adhere, during the camp period and before.

"All vehicles involved in the program will be disinfected before commencing the 'Residential Camp' and also during the camp period. Members taking part in the camp, will not be allowed to leave the hotel premises or the practice venue to attend personal matters during the training period," the board further said. On Monday, June 1 the squad will conduct in-house fitness training at the hotel while ground training will start from Tuesday, June 2. However, the bord has not yet revealed the names of the players called for the camp.

After England and West Indies, Sri Lanka became the first Asian country and third cricket playing nation to resume players training after coronavirus enforced break. On Saturday, South Africa also allowed training and playing of professional non-contact sport, a decision welcomed by its cricket board.

"This is a big boost for the operational side of our cricket," Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive, Jacques Faul, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada...

Nagaland: Person released from quarantine centre found COVID-19 positive, health secy removed

The Nagaland government has removed the health department principal secretary after a Chennai returnee, who was released from a quarantine centre before his test results arrived, tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The...

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros 155.37 billion from a new European Union recovery fund.The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants an...

HC raps Bihar govt for reluctance to incentivize docs serving in rural areas

The Bihar government has received a rap on the knuckles from the Patna High Court for its contention that granting weightage marks as incentive to doctors serving in rural areas in their post-graduate entrance exams would adversely affect t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020