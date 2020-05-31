Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cancer-stricken boxing hero Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:56 IST
Cancer-stricken boxing hero Dingko Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Already battling liver cancer, Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, adding to his health complications which earlier came in the way of urgently-arranged radiation therapy. The 41-year-old Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee has been admitted to a hospital in Imphal, just over a week after returning from Delhi.

"He was negative when he left from Delhi but has tested positive on his return to Manipur," a source close to the boxer told PTI. "He has been admitted to a hospital there (in Imphal), just adds another battle to the ones he is already fighting. While he was in Delhi, his nurse had tested positive but he himself was negative at the time of leaving," he added.

"But Dingko had not shown any symptoms at that time, although he is quite weak right now because of other ailments," said another source. Singh's scheduled radiation therapy, for which he regularly traveled to Delhi, was delayed in March because of the national lockdown.

He was brought to the national capital in an air ambulance arranged by the Boxing Federation of India in the last week of April. However, his therapy could still not be completed after he was diagnosed with jaundice.

He eventually took an arduous 48-hour and 2400km road journey back to Manipur in an ambulance on May 20. On the same day, the government announced the resumption of flight services across the country from May 25. "Perhaps he caught the infection in the ambulance. I don't know, it could be anything. I guess all those who came in contact with him during his stay in Delhi will also have to be quarantined and get tested," the source said.

"It is very unfortunate, he has been through a lot in life and now this," said another official close to the pugilist, considered a style icon for his flamboyant personality at the peak of his career. Singh has been battling ill-health for a number of years now, starting with the liver cancer, for which he is being treated since 2017. In between, he has also suffered from jaundice.

The swashbuckling former bantamweight boxer won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok. He won the Arjuna award in 1998 and was bestowed the nation's fourth-highest civilian honor -- the Padma Shri -- in 2013.

A maverick, who inspired the likes of six-time world champion M C Mary Kom, Singh was employed with the Indian Navy and also worked as a coach before ill-health confined him to his home. Manipur has so far recorded 71 coronavirus cases, out of which 11 have recovered.

The state has not seen any deaths related to the deadly pandemic so far.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting lawyers detained in Moscow for violating lockdown

Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russias main criminal investigative agency. The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people ...

U.S. cities brace for another violent night as protesters rage against police brutality

Dozens of U.S. cities on Sunday were bracing for another night of unrest after cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peacefu...

EA Sports postpones first look at 'Madden NFL 21'

EA Sports postponed Mondays first look at the Madden NFL 21 video game in response to the unrest over the death of George Floyd. Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but were not going to do that now, the compan...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticized Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020