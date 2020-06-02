Report: Shaw to coach G League elite pro team

Former NBA player and coach Brian Shaw has agreed to become head coach of the G League's elite pro team, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. The new team is set to launch next season in Los Angeles. It is part of the NBA's professional pathway program that will pay elite prospects and provide a one-year development program.

Five-star recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix are among the players committed to the team for the 2020-21 season. Shaw, 54, played parts of 14 seasons with seven NBA teams. He won three straight NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1999-2000 through 2001-02.

After serving as an assistant coach with the Lakers from 2005-11 and as associate head coach with the Indiana Pacers from 2011-13, Shaw was the head coach of the Denver Nuggets during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He compiled a 56-85 record in Denver before being fired in March 2015. Shaw rejoined the Lakers as an associate head coach from 2016-19.

