Lakers sweep Celtics, end NBA 2K League skid

After losing each of their first eight matches of the NBA 2K League season, Lakers Gaming finally found a team they could beat. The Lakers topped Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0 in a best-of-three series on Wednesday, dropping the Celtics to 0-4 on the year.

In the night's other Week 5 matches, NetsGC swept Heat Check Gaming 2-0, Cavs Legion GC defeated Pistons GT 2-0, and Kings Guard Gaming edged Blazer5 Gaming 2-1. The league's top four teams Raptors Uprising GC (6-0), Warriors Gaming Squad (5-0), T-Wolves Gaming (5-1), and Wizards District Gaming (5-1) were all idle Wednesday.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed playing because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Lakers opened their Wednesday series with an 80-48 win over the Celtics thanks to 44 points and 10 assists from Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar. The Celtics' Albano "oFAB" Thomallari scored 20 points. SAV put up 26 points and 14 assists as the Lakers closed out the sweep with a 75-67 victory. Antonio "Dweq" Valladares added 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers. oFAB paced the Celtics with 36 points and seven assists, and teammate David "TooxCool" Urena contributed 18 points and 15 boards.

Josh "Choc" Humphries racked up 27 points and nine assists for the Nets in a 75-65 triumph over the Heat in Game 1. Kory "Chess" Taylor added 21 points for the Nets, and Aziz "Shuttles" Salem amassed 11 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists. The Heat got 31 points from Glenn "GlennRatty" Wilkerson and 19 rebounds from Juan "Hotshot" Gonzalez. The Nets closed out the series with a 68-65 victory. Choc had 22 points and 15 assists, and Shuttles finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. GlennRatty poured in 26 points for the Heat.

William "Strainer" Morales tossed in 25 points in the Cavs' 62-47 opening win over the Pistons. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields led the Pistons with 20 points. Strainer went off for 40 points and the Cavs closed the series with a 64-60 victory. The Cavs' Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo just missed a triple-double, ending up with nine points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. Demon JT and Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic each had 17 points for the Pistons, who also got 12 points and 14 boards from Joseph "Joseph" Marrero.

The Kings rode Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues' triple-double -- 11 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists -- to a 74-57 win over Blazer5 in the decisive third game. Matthew "Bash" Robles topped the Kings with 31 points while Nidal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser had 29 points and seven assists for Blazer5. All five Kings scored in double figures in the series opener, leading to a 69-63 victory. Bash, Yusuf "Yusuf_Scarbz" Abdulla and Waseem "Seemo" had 15 points apiece for the Kings. Blazer5 got 33 points and nine assists from Mama Im Dat Man plus 17 points and 15 rebounds from Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey.

Blazer5 leveled the series with a 74-63 win in the second game. Brandon "Hood" Caicedo led Blazer5 with 19 points, Mama Im Dat Man had 16 points and 17 assists, and OneWildWalnut contributed 14 points and 21 boards. Bash scored 24 points for the Kings, and Dat Boy Shotz notched 15 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists. Three matches are scheduled for Thursday:

--NetsGC vs. Celtics Crossover Gaming --Grizz Gaming vs. Pistons GT

--Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Hawks Talon GC NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0 2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

T3. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1 T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

5. Jazz Gaming, 3-1 T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-2

T6. Mavs Gaming, 5-2 T8. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2 T8. NetsGC, 2-1

11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2 T12. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-3

T12. Pacers Gaming, 3-3 T14. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

T14. Knicks Gaming, 3-4 T16. Bucks Gaming, 2-4

T16. Grizz Gaming, 2-4 T18. Pistons GT, 1-4

T18. Magic Gaming, 1-4 20. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8 22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-4

23. 76ers GC, 0-6