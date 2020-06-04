We must first love each other no matter what: Coco Gauff

USA tennis sensation Coco Gauff has urged the people to love each other and speak out on the issue of racial injustice. The 16-year-old addressed a peaceful demonstration in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, amid widespread protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

"I think it's sad that I'm here protesting the same thing that (my grandmother) did 50-plus years ago," said Gauff in the video posted on her official Twitter handle. She also promised to continue using her platform to fight for the change.

"So I'm here to tell you guys that we must first love each other no matter what. We must have the tough conversations with my friends. I've been spending all week having tough conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement," she added. The 16-year-old stated various examples of African-Americans killings from the past and said she is fighting for the future generation.

"This is about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor. This is about stuff that's been happening," she said to the peaceful demonstrators. "I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change? It breaks my heart because I'm fighting for the future of my brothers. I'm fighting for the future of my future kids. I'm fighting for the future of my future grandchildren," she added.

The tennis player further said that staying quite is equal to taking the side of the oppressor. "I saw a Dr King quote that said, 'The silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people.' So, you need to not be silent," she said.

"If you are choosing silence, you're choosing the side of the oppressor. If you listen to black music, if you like black culture, if you have black friends, then this is your fight too. I demand change no," she added. A police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned 46-year-old Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

The four police officers were fired. A Minnesota court has upgraded the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck to second-degree murder and three other officers present during the incident have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. (ANI)