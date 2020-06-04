Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC seeks insurance compensation for delayed Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:17 IST
IOC seeks insurance compensation for delayed Tokyo Olympics
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee is in talks with insurers over being compensated for the postponed Tokyo Games. An "open discussion" is under way with insurance brokers, the IOC's Olympic Games operations director Pierre Ducrey said Thursday. The aim is "to try and find the right level of compensation to help us bear the cost of having to wait another year," Ducrey said.

The IOC pays for insurance against the cancellation of an Olympics but it has been unclear if its policy covers the one-year postponement forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Cancellation policies detailed in the IOC's annual accounts cost $14.4 million for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and $12.8 million for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The IOC said last month it set aside $650 million to cover its own potential extra costs for the postponement. Costs for organizers in Japan are expected to reach billions of dollars, with most of the bill paid for by taxpayers.

Ducrey said retaining the Olympic Village for another year was "problem No. 1." The complex of more than 5,600 apartments in Tokyo Bay is "a fundamental piece of being able to deliver the games," Ducrey said during an online conference with sports management students in India. Around 25% of the apartments have been pre-sold to people who will move in after the Olympics are over, and those buyers are set to receive some compensation for having to wait an extra year before taking possession.

"Obviously you have planned your whole life about getting this apartment at that point in time," Ducrey said. "Now we have to tell all of these owners, 'Oh, sorry. Your apartment will be delivered to you a year later.'" "It is a huge change and requires a number of compensations and discussions," he said. Earlier Thursday in Tokyo, public officials and Olympic organizing committee staffers said they expect the games to be "streamlined and simplified" to manage costs, and with fewer fans in venues.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Washington mayor says out-of-state troops should leave U.S. capital

The mayor of Washington on Thursday called for the withdrawal from the U.S. capital of military units sent from outside the city as demonstrators gathered for a seventh day of protests against police brutality and racism.We want troops from...

GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB sends euro higher, stocks pause after week-long rally

The euro jumped to a 12-week high against the dollar on Thursday after another shot of European Central Bank stimulus to help economies slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, but world equity markets pulled in the reins after a strong seven-d...

New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television

A new Amazon Prime Video series starting this week called El Presidente casts a satirical look at South American footballs dirty dealings through the eyes of deceased former Argentine football boss Julio Grondona.Grondona was larger than li...

U.S. senators move to tighten sanctions on delayed Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline

U.S. senators announced a bill on Thursday expanding sanctions on Russias Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and targeting the project Washington says will boost Moscows economic and political influence in Germany and other European countri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020