Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 05-06-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 05:12 IST
Soccer-Benfica bus stoned after first game back, two players injured

A bus carrying the Benfica soccer team was stoned on Thursday, breaking the glass and injuring two players, after they had played their first game since the novel coronavirus halted the season, broadcaster RTP reported citing Portuguese police. German midfielder Julian Weigl, 24, and Serbian winger Andrija Zivkovic, 23, were taken to the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon to be treated for injuries as a precaution, RTP said.

The attack on a major motorway between the club's Estadio da Luz and training ground followed Benfica's first game in three months after the season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Portuguese champions Benfica missed the chance to move clear of title rivals Porto at the top of the table after being held to a 0-0 draw by lowly Tondela. The top two are now level on 60 points with nine rounds of matches remaining.

Fans had gathered outside the gates of Benfica's stadium in Lisbon to support the team because restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak prevented them entering the ground. Benfica could not immediately be reached for comment.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa dehorns dozens of rhinos to prevent lockdown poaching surge

South Africa has dehorned dozens of rhinos in three popular game parks, aiming to prevent armed poachers taking advantage of the post-COVID-19 crash in tourism to kill them for their horns. The exercise in Pilanesburg National Park and the ...

Indianapolis to dismantle Confederate monument in park

Indianapolis will remove from a park a monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city, the mayor announced Thursday. The grave monument, which was relocated to Garfield Park nearly a century ago from ...

Cuban: Poll numbers ended presidential aspirations

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban explored a third-party bid for the presidency earlier this year but abandoned the plans after a poll he commissioned showed he couldnt win. Cuban made the revelation Thursday in the The Axe Files podcast ho...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia's stock rally set to pause for breath ahead of U.S. jobs data

Asian stocks were set to hold tight ranges on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.The weeks globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020