Rugby-Fatialofa to leave hospital, continue recovery: wife

Injured rugby union player Michael Fatialofa will be discharged from a British hospital on Friday, his wife said, just five months after breaking his neck and fearing he would never walk again. "My delightful husband is coming home tomorrow night," Fatialofa's wife Tatiana said on her Twitter account on Thursday. "5 MONTHS I've waited."

Fatialofa, 27, broke a bone in his neck while playing for Worcester against Saracens on Jan. 4, less than a minute after coming on to the field in the second half. The lock has been in hospital since, but defied expectations by talking his first steps within six weeks and then walking unaided within three months.

New Zealand-born Fatialofa played for the Wellington Hurricanes in Super Rugby before joining Worcester in 2018. He will continue his rehabilitation in Britain before returning to New Zealand by the end of the year, TVNZ reported.