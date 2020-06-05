NetsGC run NBA 2K League win streak to three

Josh "Choc" Humphries averaged 32 points, nine assists and 3.7 steals while leading NetsGC to their third NBA 2K League series victory in as many nights, a 2-1 decision over winless Celtics Crossover Gaming on Thursday. The day's only other series saw Grizz Gaming come from behind for a 2-1 win over Pistons GT.

Two scheduled matches -- Magic Gaming vs. 76ers GC and Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Hawks Talon GC -- were postponed with no makeup dates announced. The league's top four teams -- Raptors Uprising GC (6-0), Warriors Gaming Squad (5-0), T-Wolves Gaming (5-1) and Wizards District Gaming (5-1) -- did not play for the second day in a row.

Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Nets, who entered the week with an 0-1 record, won the decisive third game against the Celtics 60-55. Choc had 30 points, eight assists and five steals, and teammate Aziz "Shuttles" Salem finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Albano "oFAB" Thomallari led the Celtics with 28 points and six assists. Choc racked up 40 points and seven assists as the Nets took the opener 67-63. The Celtics got 34 points and nine assists from oFAB as well as 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from David "TooxCool" Urena.

The Celtics pushed the series to the limit by claiming the second game 76-64. oFAB registered 41 points and nine assists, and TooxCool had 15 points, 14 boards, seven rebounds and six steals. Choc paced the Nets with 27 points and 10 assists, and Shuttles logged 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Pistons claimed the opener against the Grizz 62-51 before the Grizz captured two tight games, 79-75 and 65-64, to win the series.

Devin "DevGoss" Gossett scored 32 points for the Pistons in Game 1 while Zach "Vandi" Vandivier put up 26 points and seven assists for the Grizz. Vandi's 47 points were the difference in the second game. Johnathon "Demon JT" Fields poured in 35 points for the Pistons.

In the series finale, the Pistons outscored the Grizz 22-8 in the fourth quarter but still came up short, losing 65-64. The Grizz inbounded the ball in the final seconds and were able to run out the clock before the Pistons could foul. Vandi scored 27 points and dished out seven assists in the victory. Ramo "Ramo" Radoncic led the Pistons with 16 points, and Joseph "Joseph" Marrero had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Week 5 concludes Friday with four matches: --Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai vs. Knicks Gaming

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. NetsGC --Jazz Gaming vs. Wizards District Gaming

--Blazer5 Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage

1. Raptors Uprising GC, 6-0 2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 5-0

T3. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-1 T3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

T5. Jazz Gaming, 3-1 T5. NetsGC, 3-1

T7. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-2 T7. Mavs Gaming, 5-2

T9. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-2 T9. Hornets Venom GT, 4-2

11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-2 T12. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 3-3

T12. Pacers Gaming, 3-3 T14. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

T14. Grizz Gaming, 3-4 T14. Knicks Gaming, 3-4

17. Bucks Gaming, 2-4 18. Magic Gaming, 1-4

T19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5 T19. Pistons GT, 1-5

21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8 22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-5

23. 76ers GC, 0-6