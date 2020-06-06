Luis Suarez fit for Mallorca clash, confirms FC Barcelona

Spanish club FC Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez would be fit to take part in the side's match against Mallorca in La Liga. Barcelona was without the services of Suarez since January as the striker had undergone knee surgery.

"Luis Suarez is ready to return. 147 days after having surgery the Uruguayan striker has received the all-clear from the club's medical services and is available for selection as Barca get ready for the return to action on June 13 at Mallorca," FC Barcelona said in an official statement. Suarez has so far registered 14 goals in the 23 games he played this season.

The striker has netted 11 times in the league and three in the Champions League so far. Despite missing the last eight league games for Barca, the Uruguayan is third on the list of assist providers in La Liga with seven.

Suarez's last outing came in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid on January 12 this year. Barcelona is currently positioned at the top of the La Liga standings and the side is two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matches of the campaign remaining. (ANI)