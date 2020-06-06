Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luis Suarez fit for Mallorca clash, confirms FC Barcelona

Spanish club FC Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez would be fit to take part in the side's match against Mallorca in La Liga.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:09 IST
Luis Suarez fit for Mallorca clash, confirms FC Barcelona
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Spanish club FC Barcelona on Saturday confirmed that Luis Suarez would be fit to take part in the side's match against Mallorca in La Liga. Barcelona was without the services of Suarez since January as the striker had undergone knee surgery.

"Luis Suarez is ready to return. 147 days after having surgery the Uruguayan striker has received the all-clear from the club's medical services and is available for selection as Barca get ready for the return to action on June 13 at Mallorca," FC Barcelona said in an official statement. Suarez has so far registered 14 goals in the 23 games he played this season.

The striker has netted 11 times in the league and three in the Champions League so far. Despite missing the last eight league games for Barca, the Uruguayan is third on the list of assist providers in La Liga with seven.

Suarez's last outing came in the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid on January 12 this year. Barcelona is currently positioned at the top of the La Liga standings and the side is two points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid with 11 matches of the campaign remaining. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

First-ever online music concert by Kashmiri artists on Sunday

The famed Kashmiri music artists are coming together for the first-ever virtual concert in the Valley to connect people from across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the art and culture alive. Named Qarar Solace, the three-hou...

Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked, Twitter cites security processes; account restored

The Twitter account of Amul was briefly blocked, sparking public outrage, but the social networking and microblogging firm on Saturday said the account was restricted after being caught in the platforms security processes. Gujarat Cooperati...

'Maha spent Rs 100 cr for transporting over 11 lakh migrants'

The Maharashtra government has spent Rs 100 crore on transporting more than 11 lakh migrant labourers to their home states without waiting for any Central aid, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday. He said the state gover...

Kerala reports 108 new cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala, June 6 Hundred-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,029, said the Health Department on Saturday.According to the Health Department, 762 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020