Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dele Alli banned for Manchester United clash after mocking coronavirus

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the first game against Manchester United following the coronavirus-enforced break after being banned by the Football Association (FA) for a video posted online mocking an Asian man for supposedly having COVID-19.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:54 IST
Dele Alli banned for Manchester United clash after mocking coronavirus
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli. . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the first game against Manchester United following the coronavirus-enforced break after being banned by the Football Association (FA) for a video posted online mocking an Asian man for supposedly having COVID-19. In February, England star player posted a video on Snapchat from Heathrow Airport as he waited for a flight to Dubai while wearing a face mask, seemingly suggesting an Asian man in the terminal could be infected with the virus, Goal.com reported.

The midfielder turned the camera to the man and then to a bottle of hand sanitiser, adding the caption: "The virus gunna have to be faster than that to catch me". The FA confirmed on Thursday that Alli has been fined, banned for one match, and will have to undergo a re-education course.

"Dele Alli has been suspended for one match with immediate effect, fined 50,000 pounds and must undertake an education course following a breach of FA Rule E3," read a FA statement. "The Tottenham Hotspur player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality. However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission," it added.

The FA said they accepted that Alli had not meant to be racist, however, the nature of the video meant it was inevitable that people would find it offensive, and that Alli had picked on the man to film him because of a racial stereotype. Alli apologised for the offence caused by his behaviour after the FA's decision.

"In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour. It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined," Alli said on club's official website. "I'm grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not intentionally racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others," he added.

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Manchester United in their first game of the Premier League return on June 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising executive order on police reform: Trump

President Donald Trump has said that an executive order that will encourage police departments to meet the current professional standards for the use of force is being finalized as pressure mounts for changes to law enforcement practices af...

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on Friday, a day after it began restarting such services.On Twitter, Chief Executive B...

Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities. The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quara...

'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'

Scientists have developed a new simplified COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be ramped up to analyse thousands of blood samples at labs lacking the resources of commercial medical centres, an advance that may help scale up testing for the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020