Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-CA chief Roberts resigns amid leadership criticism

CA's decision to snub Perth as a venue for one of the four test matches in the lucrative India tour in the home summer also angered Western Australia's state association. Roberts said earlier this month the domestic game stood to lose A$80 million ($54.55 million) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with fans barred from stadiums and the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October likely to be postponed.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 08:09 IST
Cricket-CA chief Roberts resigns amid leadership criticism

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Tuesday that chief executive Kevin Roberts has resigned following months of criticism over his leadership during the coronavirus shutdown.

CA Chairman Earl Eddings told reporters in a video call that Roberts, whose resignation is effective immediately, would be replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. Eddings informed CA staff of the decision earlier in the day, saying the board needed a "circuit-breaker" to move on from the disruptions that have engulfed the organisation over the past few months.

"Kevin agrees now is the right time for a change of leadership," Eddings told reporters. Roberts had been under fire since a shock decision to furlough about 80% of staff at head office in April and a warning that the game was in financial peril.

He said the cuts were to "proactively" manage the impact of COVID-19 despite the shutdown coming at the end of the season and exerting minimal impact on scheduling. Roberts attempted to push through further cost-cutting programs but state associations that nominate members to CA's executive board pushed back against the governing body's proposed reductions to grants.

Players were also upset by proposals to reduce domestic scheduling and were sceptical about CA's bleak forward estimates of revenue projections that underpin their pay. CA's decision to snub Perth as a venue for one of the four test matches in the lucrative India tour in the home summer also angered Western Australia's state association.

Roberts said earlier this month the domestic game stood to lose A$80 million ($54.55 million) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with fans barred from stadiums and the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October likely to be postponed. However, with India's tour for December all but confirmed and spectators expected to return to stadiums from next month as COVID-19 infections dwindle, some media pundits have said Roberts exaggerated the financial strain.

($1 = 1.4409 Australian dollars) (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Kanha National Park in MP reopens for tourists

The Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, which was shut since March-end due to COVID-19 outbreak, has reopened for tourists after a gap of over two- and-a-half months, officials said. On the first day of its reopening on Monday, 76 touris...

FOREX-Fed debt buying drives demand for risk at the dollar's expense

The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would begin broad buying of corporate debt, boosting investor sentiment and appetite for riskier currencies. The Fed said it will start purchasing a diversifie...

More changes to firearms legislation signalled by NZ Police Minister

Further changes to firearms legislation are being signalled by the Police Minister as debate resumes in Parliament today on the Arms Legislation Bill.The bill creates a register to better track firearms in the community and brings in toughe...

Health Minister releases report of Health and Disability System Review

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all.The Health Minister today released the final report of the Health and Disability System Revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020