Ellyse Perry grateful Australia women's team avoided staff cuts

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry feels 'very grateful' that the women's team has avoided cuts to their backroom staff amid Cricket Australia's (CA) redundancies. CA had announced 40 job losses earlier this week which also included men's batting coach Graeme Hick. The cricket board however confirmed that the senior domestic tournaments across women's and men's cricket would not be cut back due to financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been incredibly fortunate to be able to maintain the structure and make-up of our staff within the Australian team albeit maybe with slightly varied roles and hours," ESPNcricinfo quoted Perry as saying. "In terms of the resourcing we've been able to keep our group together which I know from a player and staff perspective we are very grateful for given everything that's been going on," she added.

Perry, who has played 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is for Australia expects the game to adapt to a new landscape. "It actually presents a really good opportunity. I'm sure we'll look at those different things and highlight what's best to spend time and resources on and in many ways that could be a positive," said Perry.

29-year-old Perry picked an injury in March during the Women's T20 World Cup, forcing her to miss the semi-final and final of the premier tournament. Despite her absence, Australia lifted the title defeating India by 85 runs in the final. (ANI)