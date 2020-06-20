Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikram Solanki to maintain Surrey's youth pipeline and offer opportunities to youngsters

Newly appointed Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki is committed to maintain the club's system and offer opportunities for players to play for England and in the first team.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:09 IST
Vikram Solanki to maintain Surrey's youth pipeline and offer opportunities to youngsters
Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki (Photo/Surrey Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Newly appointed Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki is committed to maintain the club's system and offer opportunities for players to play for England and in the first team. Six of the 30-man training squad, which England named this week ahead of the Test series against West Indies, are from Surrey.

"I'm firm of the view that if you see an example of your peers progressing - like Ollie Pope, who has gone through the whole Surrey system - then it's likely that if you're presented with a similar opportunity you'll see the path ahead. It's often the case that a crop of youngsters come through together because one comes through and achieves something special and the others think 'well, if he can, then I've every chance'," ESPNcricinfo quoted Solanki as saying. Solanki credited Surrey's academy director, Gareth Townsend for setting up the club structure.

"The work that Gareth has done with the academy and the commitment towards developing Surrey players and offering them opportunities to play in the first team bodes well for producing England cricketers. It gives them the opportunity to show how good they are and to grow," he added. Solanki's words could equally apply to young cricketers from the BAME communities. But while he made it clear he would welcome his promotion, as the first head coach in county cricket from the British Asian communities, in "accelerating" the progress of people from a BAME background in every walk of lie, he insisted he had not encountered racism in his own career.

"Racism in any walk of life is abhorrent. I genuinely do feel a sense of regret for anyone who has experienced that. I couldn't tell you why it's taken so long to see a British Asian head coach," he said. "I, however, can only speak of my own experiences. I've been very lucky. At both clubs I've been involved with and in my time with England, it's not been the case in my career," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal hopes India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means

Nepal on Saturday said it is confident that India and China will resolve their mutual differences through peaceful means for bilateral, regional, and world peace and stability. In a statement, Nepals foreign ministry referred to the violent...

China wooes Bangladesh, provides tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Dhaka

In a bid to woo Bangladesh, China has provided a huge trade boost to the country by announcing tariff exemption for 97 percent of Bangladeshi products effective from July 1. The decision has come one month after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sh...

COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG

Only those COVID positive patients who dont require hospitalization on clinical assessment and dont have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. Hi...

India series will be incredibly special, can't wait to play: Smith

Star batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to Indias tour of Australia, saying he cant wait to play in the much-anticipated series which will be incredibly special. India will tour Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20Is betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020