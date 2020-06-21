Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brendan Rodgers disappointed as Leicester City witness 1-1 draw against Watford

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expressed disappointment after the club played out a 1-1 draw against Watford.

ANI | Watford | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:58 IST
Brendan Rodgers disappointed as Leicester City witness 1-1 draw against Watford
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expressed disappointment after the club played out a 1-1 draw against Watford. "Yes, it was just unfortunate. It was probably the only way that we were going to concede. A long throw into the box, or a corner. It was just unfortunate that the luck went against us because if you analyse it back, the ball hits the centre-half's foot," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"He doesn't know and it pops up and the guy gets the finish. So, yes from that perspective, it was disappointing. To come here, it was always going be difficult, especially the position that they're in, so we should have had three, but we'll take the point and then we'll move on," he added. Ben Chilwell scored the opening goal of the match in the 90th minute, putting Leicester City ahead. However, just three minutes later, Craig Dawson scored an equalizer and the match concluded on the same.

Rodgers said fitness-wise his team was "very good" as he praised "brilliant" Chilwell. "Well, it was a brilliant strike by Ben and I thought we got, at that point, what we deserved in the game. In the second half, we were the team on the front foot and okay, apart from Kasper (Schmeichel) making great save in the one vs. one, we were the team forcing the game," he said.

"I thought, fitness-wise, we were very good. The goal was an absolutely fantastic strike," Rodgers added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study focuses on potential element to improve productivity, quality of life in elderly

Researchers have discovered nutraceuticals, as potential elements to slow ageing processes and help in avoiding a host of chronic diseases that comes with the process. In a recent study, researchers discovered nutraceuticals products derive...

Puravankara to invest around Rs 1,100 cr on 2 new housing projects in Bengaluru

Realty firm Puravankara will invest around Rs 1,100 crore to develop two new housing projects in Bengaluru as the company has decided to continue with planned projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It planned to launch these two projects i...

Hetero gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug

Drug firm Hetero on Sunday said it has received approval from regulator DCGI to launch investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 after getting The company has received the manufacturing and marketing approval f...

Four more deaths, 154 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan rose to 341 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while the cases climbed to 14,691 after 154 people tested positive, officials saidOf the fresh cases, 59 were from Dholpur, followed by 31 from Jai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020