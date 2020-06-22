Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zinedine Zidane bothered by 'referee talk' as Real Madrid goes to top of La Liga

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the constant talk surrounding the referring decisions as his side moved to the top of La Liga standings.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 08:21 IST
Zinedine Zidane bothered by 'referee talk' as Real Madrid goes to top of La Liga
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the constant talk surrounding the referring decisions as his side moved to the top of La Liga standings. His remark comes as Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday (local time) to move to the top of the standings.

In the match, Sergio Ramos' penalty, for a foul on Vinicius Junior had given Real Madrid the lead in the match and then Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj had an effort ruled out for offside. Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's lead after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a possible handball.

"What bothers me is that in the end we only talk about the referees, it seems that we have not done anything on the field. But we are not going to control the controversy. We won on the field and I think the victory is deserved," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "There is a penalty and I think that for the goal, Karim touches it with his shoulder. These are things of the referee and as always I do not get involved, he does his job and nothing else. I have to respect these things and think only about what we did. It is a deserved victory, which is the most important thing for us," he added.

In the match between Madrid and Sociedad, Mikel Merino struck a goal for the latter, but Madrid managed to hang on to go to the top of La Liga standings. Ever since the resumption of La Liga, Real Madrid has won three consecutive matches.

The side will now face Real Mallorca on Wednesday, June 24. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, but the former has moved to the top of the standings based on a superior head-to-head record with the Catalan side. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...

Sikh abducted in Afghanistan, Afghan American Sikhs seek India's support

By Reena Bhardwaj An Afghanistan Sikh was abducted from the Paktia province in Eastern Afghanistan four days ago, confirmed the Afghan Sikh community living in the United States.The man identified as Nidhan Singh, hails from Tsamkani distri...

Shikhar Dhawan, VVS Laxman condole demise of Rajinder Goel

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues. Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020