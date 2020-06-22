Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Don't have the desire to get back in ring': The Undertaker retires from WWE

Veteran American wrestler 'The Undertaker' has announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stating that he no longer had the desire to get back into the ring.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:52 IST
'Don't have the desire to get back in ring': The Undertaker retires from WWE
Wrestler Undertaker (Photo/ WWE Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran American wrestler 'The Undertaker' has announced his retirement from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stating that he no longer had the desire to get back into the ring. A seven-time WWE champion, announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE Network docuseries 'The Last Ride'. In the last episode of the series, the veteran says he is at peace with not wrestling again.

The Phenom is famed for his epic feuds with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Kane, The Rock and Triple H "I am at a point that this time the cowboy really rides away. Would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring," the Undertaker said in a video posted on the official website of WWE.

For all wrestling fans, the Undertaker has been one of the most iconic names and he enjoys a fan following like no other. Following the news of the Undertaker's retirement, John Cena also took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran on a remarkable career.

"Every @WWE Superstar looks to make 'moments.' From the character, the performance, and non-stop dedication to craft, @Undertaker has done it for over 30 years. Excited to watch the final part of #TheLastRide on @WWENetwork," Cena tweeted. The Undertaker, more popularly known as the 'Deadman' had a great winning streak in WWE's showpiece event 'Wrestlemania' as he won 25 matches from a total of 27 contested in the event's history.

He was just defeated by Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania. His winning streak had stretched up to 21-0, but it was finally broken by Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker last contested in this year's Wrestlemania and he was able to defeat AJ Styles in a 'Boneyard Match'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before footballs world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate. The Japanese bid is o...

Godfrey Phillips India Again Bags the Coveted Title of Best Companies to Work For in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 Indias Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace...

Virus outbreak could spin 'out of control' in South Sudan

It began with a dry cough, weakness and back pain. For Reagan Taban Augustino, part of South Sudans small corps of health workers trained in treating COVID-19 patients, there was little doubt what he had. Days later, hardly able to breathe,...

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020