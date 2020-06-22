Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Windies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return

"I'd like to leave England with a test hundred, and I'm looking to average around 40 in this series," he said. "Scoring runs is always a challenge, but I think if you're going to rate yourself as a player, you have to be able to do it.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:04 IST
Cricket-Windies' Dowrich chasing twin targets on England return

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich is targeting a century and an average of 40 in the three-test series against England next month, the 28-year-old has said. Dowrich managed only 24 runs in six innings in his 2017 tour of England and is determined to make amends.

"I consider myself a different player to what I was three years ago," Dowrich told British media on Sunday. "The last time I was here, it was very tough for me - it was a series that really changed around my career.

"Playing in England will always be a challenge, but I think I'm ready for it," added Dorwich, who since 2018 has an average of 40, the highest by any wicketkeeper. "I'd like to leave England with a test hundred, and I'm looking to average around 40 in this series," he said.

"Scoring runs is always a challenge, but I think if you're going to rate yourself as a player, you have to be able to do it. I think I've put in enough work to come away with something in the series." Batting at number seven Dowrich will need help from the tailenders to achieve his goals.

"You don't want them facing too many balls, but you still have to trust them in terms of when they do face the ball that they can get the job done," he said. "You have to give them that confidence that they can do it. That's how it can work well for you as the main batter in that situation."

Southampton hosts the first test from July 8, with the next two matches in Manchester.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before footballs world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate. The Japanese bid is o...

Godfrey Phillips India Again Bags the Coveted Title of Best Companies to Work For in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 Indias Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace...

Virus outbreak could spin 'out of control' in South Sudan

It began with a dry cough, weakness and back pain. For Reagan Taban Augustino, part of South Sudans small corps of health workers trained in treating COVID-19 patients, there was little doubt what he had. Days later, hardly able to breathe,...

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020