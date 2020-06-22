Left Menu
Development News Edition

No end to bickering in IOA: list of officials on website fresh flash-point

"I have shared with you message received from Mr Sahdev Yadav about removal of names from IOA website of all the Associate Vice Presidents, Associate Joint Secretaries and Associate Executive Council Members," Batra wrote in his e-mail to Mehta. "In case, it is done by mistake then request please have all the Associate Category EC names put back on the IOA website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:10 IST
No end to bickering in IOA: list of officials on website fresh flash-point

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Monday asked Secretary General Rajeev Mehta to reinstate the names of associate members on the body's website after an official complained about their removal. The IOA website mentions names of nine Vice Presidents, six Joint Secretaries and 10 Executive members. Batra asked Mehta to put the names of the associate members on the Executive Council back on the site.

The role of the associate members is limited as they can't even vote when executive council meeting lacks consensus on an issue. "I have shared with you message received from Mr Sahdev Yadav about removal of names from IOA website of all the Associate Vice Presidents, Associate Joint Secretaries and Associate Executive Council Members," Batra wrote in his e-mail to Mehta.

"In case, it is done by mistake then request please have all the Associate Category EC names put back on the IOA website. "If they have been removed under your unilateral instructions then I am requesting and advising you to have them put back on IOA website on urgent and priority basis," Batra wrote.

Mehta, on his part, said the matter has been sorted after a conversation with Yadav and the names of the associated members have been made available in another section of the official website. "The list of Associate members are put in a different section of the website. I already cleared it with Mr. Sahdev Yadav ji who raised the matter," he said.

"...only elected members (names) are given in the Executive Council section as per the constitution of IOA," he explained. A power tussle between the key officials of the IOA has been going on for some time.

It all began when Batra told Mehta that he wants to take over a few responsibilities from him to "share his burden"..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before footballs world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate. The Japanese bid is o...

Godfrey Phillips India Again Bags the Coveted Title of Best Companies to Work For in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Godfrey Phillips India has once again been recognized as amongst the top 50 Indias Best Companies to Work For 2020, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional people practices and workplace...

Virus outbreak could spin 'out of control' in South Sudan

It began with a dry cough, weakness and back pain. For Reagan Taban Augustino, part of South Sudans small corps of health workers trained in treating COVID-19 patients, there was little doubt what he had. Days later, hardly able to breathe,...

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

This is not the time for politics, all of us have to fight wars together Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020