Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Hamburg are fourth, a point behind Heidenheim. WERDER DRAMA The North, once the powerhouse of German football, could soon lose its other Bundesliga representative with four-time champions Werder Bremen a game away from their second relegation since 1980. Werder, who have been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, lost to Mainz 05 3-1 on Saturday and now need a combination of results, including victory against Cologne on the last matchday, to climb onto the relegation playoff spot.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:20 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: DAMAGE CONTROL

The German Football League will be breathing a massive sigh of relief this weekend when the Bundesliga season wraps up following a suspension of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With contractual obligations demanding a season end by June 30 at the latest, and a potential loss of revenues of up to 750 million euros in case of cancellation, the DFL's health protocols saw the league restart on May 16.

HSV FIASCO Hamburg SV were the longest serving Bundesliga club when they were relegated two years ago for the first time and their promotion hopes suffered a major blow on Sunday when they lost 2-1 to rivals Heidenheim.

Hamburg conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes, including in stoppage time, to drop out of the top three with a match left in the second division's season. The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the 16th-placed Bundesliga club. Hamburg are fourth, a point behind Heidenheim.

WERDER DRAMA The North, once the powerhouse of German football, could soon lose its other Bundesliga representative with four-time champions Werder Bremen a game away from their second relegation since 1980.

Werder, who have been in the Bundesliga longer than any other club, lost to Mainz 05 3-1 on Saturday and now need a combination of results, including victory against Cologne on the last matchday, to climb onto the relegation playoff spot. Werder are in 17th place on 28 points, two behind Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are in the playoff spot in 16th.

