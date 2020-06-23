Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathan Coulter-Nile, AJ Tye lose state contracts with Western Australia

Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Aj Tye have lost their state contracts with Western Australia.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-06-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 08:26 IST
Nathan Coulter-Nile, AJ Tye lose state contracts with Western Australia
Australia pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Aj Tye have lost their state contracts with Western Australia. While, Cameron Gannon, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Sheild last season has been picked up by Western Australia, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Gannon had taken 38 wickets for Queensland in the 2019-2020 campaign, which was truncated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Both Coulter-Nile and Tye are viewed as white-ball specialists and the coach of Western Australia, Adam Voges was looking the rebalance the squad to leave a mark in the Sheffield Shield.

"We identified at the end of last season that our bowling depth in Shield cricket and our spin stocks needed a boost and we're really pleased with our new additions to the squad. It's exciting to have Gannon come across to the West. He had a terrific season in red-ball cricket being the leading wicket-taker in Sheffield Shield cricket and will bring experience and leadership to our young bowling group," ESPNCricinfo quoted Voges as saying. "We were strong in the Marsh Cup last year and will be looking to start the season well in 50-over cricket. Our focus, no doubt, will be to improve our Sheffield Shield results, we were disappointing at the back end of last season and will be looking to rectify that this year," he added.

Legspinner Liam O'Connor has also earned a contract with Western Australia after taking a five-wicket haul on his Shield debut last season while pace bowler Lance Morris has been upgraded to a senior contract. Western Australia men's squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jake Carder, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Bradley Hope, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman.

In the women's squad, Victoria legspinner Alana King has made the move across the country. Allrounder Heather Graham has switched to Tasmania while New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine won't be available due to international commitments. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperityMy heartiest greetings&#160;on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, the prime ...

Phil Simmons impressed with Shannon Gabriel's recovery

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Shannon Gabriel may join the sides squad for the Test series against England as the pacer is bowling as fast as he has seen him for a while. England and West Indies will be playing three Test mat...

Punjab CM lauds 2 COVID-19 positive nurses who appeared for exam from quarantine facility

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patialas Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for COVID-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward. Salute the spi...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020